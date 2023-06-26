Kerry Albano notice Jun 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLNVILLE — Kerry J. Albano, 72, wife of Michael J. Albano, died on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary and services will be published later.Memories and condolences may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.