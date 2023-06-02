Janice Demuth service notice Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save APPLETON – Janice C. Demuth, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton.Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A full obituary will be published. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.