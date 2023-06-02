Death Notices

APPLETON – Janice C. Demuth, 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Appleton.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A full obituary will be published.

