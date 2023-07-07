Henry Chapman Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated Jul 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WASHINGTON — Henry Chapman, 93, died peacefully on July 1, 2023. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.