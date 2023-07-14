Harry Lampman notice Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — Harry T. Lampman Jr., 81, died peacefully, with his loving wife, Stephanie at his side, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.To read a full obituary or share a memory or condolence with the Lampman family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.