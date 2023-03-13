Donna Thorndike Mar 13, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — Donna Jennie Thorndike, 83, of Union, passed away on March 12, 2023. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Death Notice Union Recommended for you Digital Edition Edition Archives To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events