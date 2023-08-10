Death Notices

LINCOLNVILLE — David Kneller of Dunlap, Tenn., who grew up and lived for many years on Youngtown Road, Lincolnville, passed away on Feb. 23,2023 in Tennessee.

A memorial service will be held at the Camden Seventh Day Adventist Church, 132 Camden St., Rockport, Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.

