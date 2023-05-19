Death Notices

ROCKPORT — A graveside service for Charles “Charlie” Salminen, 79, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery, Rockland.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

