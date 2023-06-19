Catherine Mary O'Hara Eaton service notice Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — A celebration of the life of Catherine Mary O’Hara Eaton will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Journey’s End Marina, 120 Tillson Avenue, Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.