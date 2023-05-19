Death Notices

OWLS HEAD — A graveside service for Carole Talmage Kelly, 86, who passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Coughlin Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

