Carole Kelly service notice May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OWLS HEAD — A graveside service for Carole Talmage Kelly, 86, who passed away peacefully on March 13, 2023, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Coughlin Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.