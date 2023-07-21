Death Notices

WALDOBORO — Carol Maylene (Creamer) Day, "Tippy," of Waldoboro, passed away July 17, 2023. She was born Dec. 26, 1947 in Rockport.

There will be a service at the Broadbay Congregational church in Waldoboro on July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the VFW on Mill Street in Waldoboro.

