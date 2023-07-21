Carol Day service notice Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated Jul 21, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carol Day Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDOBORO — Carol Maylene (Creamer) Day, "Tippy," of Waldoboro, passed away July 17, 2023. She was born Dec. 26, 1947 in Rockport.There will be a service at the Broadbay Congregational church in Waldoboro on July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following at the VFW on Mill Street in Waldoboro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.