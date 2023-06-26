Carla Dickey service notice Jun 26, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LITTLE DEER ISLE — A graveside service for Carla Dickey, who died Dec. 14, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Cummings Cemetery, Vinalhaven. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.