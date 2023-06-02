Death Notices

ROCKLAND — A graveside service for Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

