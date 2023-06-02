Bruce E. DeVarney service notice Jun 2, 2023 Jun 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Death Notices Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKLAND — A graveside service for Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Achorn Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Digital Edition Camden Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.