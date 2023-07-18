CAMDEN — Dawna Gay Pine, 74, of Camden, passed away on July 16, 2023, as a result of Alzheimer’s.
Dawna was born on Oct. 10, 1948, and raised in Long Beach, Calif. by her parents Myron and Margaret Partridge.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Pine; and her son, James Pine and his wife Caryn; her sister, Margy and husband Ross Howell; as well as being “Auntie Dawna” to Tami Abu Hantash and Angi Sorensen; and her sister-in-law, Pamela Salyer.
In 1969 she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Pine, and was lovingly “joined-at-the-hip” for 54 wonderful years.
Dawna was four months pregnant when she graduated ‘cum laude’ from UCLB, majoring in English with a minor in English literature.
Although she had a teaching credential, she chose to be a homemaker and was “Mom” to her son’s many friends. She was an active school volunteer and occasional substitute teacher.
Dawna worked from home as a certified genealogist. She traced her paternal lineage back to Rev. Ralph Partridge, born 1579 in Sutton Valance, England, who then immigrated to Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1636. Her mother’s side was Welsh and Swedish, immigrating to America in the 1850s.
Her passion was to travel, both at home and abroad, and she probably enjoyed researching and planning the trips as much as going on them. Her knowledge and love of English history and genealogy led to numerous trips to England which eventually led to her and her husband moving there for 20 years in 1993. By then her husband was retired so they took advantage of traveling the UK and much of Europe.
While in England, she became co-founder of a local historical society, wrote a highly respected book about the history of houses in the area and became an accomplished gardener.
Eventually, it was time to return home to the USA and after an extensive narrowing of options they moved to Camden in 2013, purchasing a house built in 1800 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Once in Camden she became a member of the Camden Garden Club and Camden Historic Resources Committee, during which she researched and wrote a popular article about Camden forts during the War of 1812. She also became a fan of the New England Patriots, although she would dash in-and-out of the room if they were losing.
Dawna loved birdsong and her hobbies included gardening, arts and crafts and making elaborate scrap books which chronical her life since high school.
She loved meeting people of all types and places and will perhaps be best remembered for her genuine, loving, happy and helpful nature.
There will be an “open house” reception at their house on 2 Pleasant St., Camden, Sunday, July 23, between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to celebrate her incredible life.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.
