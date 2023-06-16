Obituaries

LINCOLNVILLE — David Reino Masalin, age 89, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Camden. David was born in Camden on Nov. 7, 1933, at the old Camden Hospital on Mountain Street, and was the son of Ossian Reino and Lucille (Carver) Masalin.

David attended the Youngtown School House in Lincolnville, and later graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1950. He enlisted and served in the USAF from 1954-1957 and was stationed in Alaska. In the Air Force, he was a skilled heating ventilation and air conditioning technician, a trade he carried into civilian life in the greater Portland area for the rest of his 48 year working career. In Portland, David did contract HVAC work, in addition to his 19 years at Ballard Oil Company and 10 years at Portland Air Conditioning.

