LINCOLNVILLE — David Reino Masalin, age 89, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Camden. David was born in Camden on Nov. 7, 1933, at the old Camden Hospital on Mountain Street, and was the son of Ossian Reino and Lucille (Carver) Masalin.
David attended the Youngtown School House in Lincolnville, and later graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1950. He enlisted and served in the USAF from 1954-1957 and was stationed in Alaska. In the Air Force, he was a skilled heating ventilation and air conditioning technician, a trade he carried into civilian life in the greater Portland area for the rest of his 48 year working career. In Portland, David did contract HVAC work, in addition to his 19 years at Ballard Oil Company and 10 years at Portland Air Conditioning.
On Feb. 9, 1955, he married Harriet L. McFarland, daughter of Franklin H. and Emma Warren McFarland, at the First Congregational Church in Portland.
David and Harriet retired to his parents’ home in Lincolnville where they enjoyed many hours of metal detecting, dining out together and cruises to a number of destinations with his aunt and uncle Barbara and Jim Carver of Hope and Linda and Chris Pierse, also of Hope. He particularly enjoyed the cruise to Alaska, where he was able to revisit many of the places he had seen during his Air Force tour.
David was a proud member of the American Legion Post #30 in Camden.
David was predeceased by his wife, Harriette Masalin, on April 22, 2022; son, Keith Masalin; and sister, Joanne Ratliffe. He is survived by sons, Wayne Masalin of Raymond and Scott Masalin and his wife Kathy of Rye, N.Y.; granddaughters, Nicole, Ashley and Claire; grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Masalin; nine great-grandchildren; and his nieces, nephews and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Maplewood Cemetery in Lincolnville with the Rev. Dr. Susan Stonestreet officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Legion Post #30 in Camden. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com.
Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.