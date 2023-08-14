Obituaries

NORTH HILLS, Calif. — Dana V. Dare, 57, passed away July 29, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle with aggressive metastatic cancer.

Dana was born on May 13, 1966, six minutes before his twin brother Dale at Knox Hospital in Rockland. They were the youngest of seven children born to the late Kenneth and JoAnne (Rogers) Dare.

Recommended for you