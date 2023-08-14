NORTH HILLS, Calif. — Dana V. Dare, 57, passed away July 29, 2023, after a brief but courageous battle with aggressive metastatic cancer.
Dana was born on May 13, 1966, six minutes before his twin brother Dale at Knox Hospital in Rockland. They were the youngest of seven children born to the late Kenneth and JoAnne (Rogers) Dare.
Dana attended Rockland schools and graduated in 1984.
During his childhood he enjoyed being on the track team, bowling and playing pool. At the age of 16 he began his career as a dishwasher at the Samoset Resort in Rockport where one of the chefs took him under his wing and began teaching Dana the art of cooking. This began his 40-plus-year career in the restaurant industry. In 1990 he moved to California and lived there for the past 33 years. He started at McCormick and Schmick's where he was their youngest executive chef. His next position was with House of Blues in Hollywood, where he worked for 10 years, helping open all of their restaurants across the U.S. His most recent position was corporate executive chef at BOA Steakhouse.
Decades of dedication to his craft made him a legendary culinarian known to many chefs and restaurants around the world. One of the highlights of his career was meeting world renowned Chef Ferninand Metz at the Culinary Olympics in Germany at the age of 18, then years later competing in those same Olympics. His legacy was solidified by his decades of hard work and perseverance and will continue through those he impacted over the years. He was always an incredible mentor to those around him.
In 2000 he met the love of his life, his wife Kristine. They enjoyed entertaining their friends and family in their home on many occasions through the years where of course, he prepared and served great food. One of his favorite activities was preparing meals of fresh meats and vegetables for his beloved golden retriever Jax.
Dana enjoyed traveling around the world, curating antiques and beating his best friends at golf, poker, billiards and darts. He returned to Maine many times for family reunions, celebrations and life events.
He will always be remembered for his steadfast dedication to his career and family. He made a positive impression on everyone who knew him, always willing to lend a hand and encourage others with kindness and patience.
He will be greatly and sadly missed by his family, whose lives will never be the same without him, and by so many others whose lives he touched.
Dana was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Dare; his mother, JoAnne (Rogers) Dare; and his grandniece, Ashley Dare. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristine; his daughter, Nika Dare; his son, Ethan Dare; and his golden retriever, Jax, all of California; his sisters, Sandra Dare of Augusta, Sheila (Harry) Mank of Camden and Diana (Mark Miller) of Waldoboro; his brothers, Gilbert Dare of South Thomaston, Eli (Nancy) Blavin of Missouri and Dale (Elia) Dare of Rockport; his aunt, Jackie King of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial scholarship in Dana's name to help culinary students from the vocational school in Rockland is being developed.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank all who sent prayers, cards and condolences.