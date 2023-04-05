Obituaries

WALDOBORO — Dale Allen Boyington, 45, of Waldoboro, passed away on March 29, 2023, while on the water doing what he loved, clamming with his nephew Dustin Day and close friend Tommy Gaudette. He was born on May 21, 1977, to Muriel Winchenbach. Dale’s parents, Ralph and Charlene Boyington, adopted him at birth. He was incredibly close with his parents and grateful for the family they gave him. He joined older siblings Veronica, Bubba, and Trisha and was affectionately known as “Baby Dale.”

Dale grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1996. He spent his entire life working on or near the ocean while clamming, lobstering, eeling, building traps and running smack boats. As a child, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, performing in home movies, collecting baseball cards, hunting, fishing and spending time with his childhood friends, Adam, Ross, Jason and Aaron. Dale was exceptionally artistic and creative. He was talented in multiple mediums — drawing (particularly boats), clay sculpting, Lego building and especially music. Music was one of Dale’s greatest passions. He began with a keyboard and became a skilled guitar player, even composing his own music.

