Obituaries

ROCKLAND — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Dachery Le-Ayn Harrington on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 43 years.

Dachery was born on Aug. 7, 1979, in Rockport. She was the daughter of Herbert R. Simmons and Carol J. Harrington. She attended Rockland Schools until she graduated from Rockland District High School in 1997.

