ROCKLAND — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the sudden passing of Dachery Le-Ayn Harrington on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 43 years.
Dachery was born on Aug. 7, 1979, in Rockport. She was the daughter of Herbert R. Simmons and Carol J. Harrington. She attended Rockland Schools until she graduated from Rockland District High School in 1997.
Some of Dachery's happiest times in life were spent with her daughter, her best friend Tara Rahkonen, her cat girls, at the skate rink and with everyone's kids.
Dachery was predeceased by her mother, Carol J. Simmons; and her loving cat girl, Patches Harrington. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Elizabeth Leigh Weaver; her father, Herbert R. Simmons Sr.; her partner, Zachery Titus; her brothers, Herbert R. Simmons Jr., Michael J. Reed, Bret C. Simmons and Joseph T. Simmons; her sisters, Brandy L. Simmons and Miranda C. Simmons; her cat girl, Molly Harrington; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, PO Box 1294, Rockland, Maine 04841 or you may visit their website at pophumane.org/give-now/.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A graveside committal service will follow the next day on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Achorn Cemetery on Old County Road in Rockland.
Those who wish to share a story or memory with Dachery’s family may do so at their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.