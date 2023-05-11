HOPE — Cynthia R. Blackington 84, of Hope, passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2023, with her partner Ralph and Angel caregiver Ann by her side.
Born in Washington on Aug. 18, 1938, to Jennie M. and Elijah K. Ripley, Cyndi was raised and attended school in Appleton.
In 1956, she married Charles A. Bolan of Camden. They had three children, Wayne, Terry and Cheryl. She was widowed at age 21. Later she married Edward Blackington and had five more children, Jayne, Melissa, Scott, Todd and Casey.
She worked with Edward in his dog grooming and boarding kennel business, while parenting eight children. She spent the rest of her working life as a cashier at local businesses in Rockport and Camden and retired from French and Brawn in 2003.
After retirement she suffered a stroke and was disabled.
While spending her time at home, she loved her Red Sox, her game shows, her daily newspaper crosswords and jumble, and playing cribbage with her partner and caregiver Ralph Richardson.
Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Ralph and Wayne Butler and her daughter Jayne Blackington.
She is survived by her partner Ralph Richardson, of Hope; her children Wayne Bolan and Karen Dodge of Warren, Terry Bolan of Warren, Cheryl and Jon Duffy of Camden, Melissa Mushrall of Waldoboro, Scott Blackington and Tori Emerson of Union, Todd Blackington and Holly Wright of Waldoboro and Casey Blackington and Amanda Fullington of Lincolnville; her grandchildren Randi, Michael, Delsey, Adam, Bonnie, Daniel , Abby Jo, Nathaniel, Jessica, Ashley, Rebecca and Cody; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A burial and gathering for family and friends will be held at Mt. View Cemetery in Camden on May 21 at 1 p.m.