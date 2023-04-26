TENANTS HARBOR — Corinne Alice Kinney, 94, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Quarry Hill Nursing Home in Camden.
Born in Rockland, May 25, 1928, she was the daughter of Ralph and Lola Lakeman Smith. Educated locally, Corinne was a 1946 graduate of Rockland High School. Following graduation, she married the love of her life, Arthur G. Kinney, on February 28, 1947. Together they made their home in their beloved town of St. George their entire married life.
Always a hard worker, Corinne was one of the first “lunch ladies” with the St. George School hot lunch program. From 1966 to 1974 she ensured each child received a delicious meal. Later, in the late 1970s, Corinne began working at Pen Bay Medical Center in the Medical Records Department. There she became one of the first medical record coders, retiring in 1993.
When she wasn’t busy working and raising her family, Corinne was active with the Ridge Church in Martinsville, where she was a member of the Women’s Club. She was also an active member of the Puritan Rebekah Lodge in Tenants Harbor, serving as a Past Noble Grand.
Family had always been Corinne’s number one priority in life. During her senior year in high school, her teachers urged her to pursue a college degree and become a teacher herself. Corinne had different plans and told them she wanted a family and to be married. Throughout her long and happy life, she has served her family well, not only as their teacher, but also as nurse, counselor, chauffeur, cook and caregiver. Her daughters remember Corinne’s answer to “Why,” was always, “Why not?” She was always up for an adventure, loved to dance the two-step with her husband, learn new things and gain new experiences. Even later in life when she moved to Bartlett Woods in Rockland she kept busy and social, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles, knitting and taking drives to Marshall Point.
Corinne loved life and all those around her. Her saying of “If you’re healthy, happy and not stepping on anyone’s toes, things are probably alright,” can help keep everyone on the right track. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Corinne was predeceased by her beloved husband in 2014; an infant son Gary Alfred Kinney in 1947; a son-in-law Daniel Bryant in 2008; brother Robert Smith in 2004; and sister Louise Hilt in 1992. Corinne is survived by her children, Diane L. Bryant and her partner Michael Bonzagni of Thomaston, Joanne M. “Cookie” Kenney and her husband Gary of Rockland, Dale A. Kinney and his wife Victoria “Tootie” of Portland, Kerry L. Henrikson and her fiancé Tim Lyford of Trenton and Presque Isle; eight grandchildren, Sherry Stone and her husband Jim of South Thomaston, Kevin Bryant and his wife Junko of San Carlos, Calif., Kelly Bryant and her husband Todd Dubnicoff of Pacifica, Calif., Nathan Kinney and his wife Katie of South Portland, Sarah Kinney and her fiancé Sgt. Andrew Peterson of Arvada, Colo., Hannah Devine and her husband Mark of Freeport, Megan Vanidestine and her husband Joe of Bangor and Caitlin Ratten and her husband Silas of Trenton; 12 great-grandchildren, Hana, Emi, Allie, Dexter, Chase, Iris, Archer, Daniel, Ezra, Silas, Carter and Evan; two sisters-in-law, Alice Frye and Louise Ervin; as well as many nieces and nephews and a large loving extended family.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date when Corinne will be laid to rest beside her husband at North Parish Cemetery, Wiley’s Corner, St. George.
