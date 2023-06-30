ST. GEORGE — Corinne M. Darby, 95, died peacefully, June 22, 2023, at Sunnybrook Senior Center in Brunswick.
Born in St. George, Oct. 9, 1927, she was the daughter of Adrien H and Alvaretta Thomas Kinney. Corinne grew up in Lisbon Falls where she graduated from Lisbon High School. She attended Gordon College in Boston, Mass. and was a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in childhood education.
On June 26, 1948, she married Edgar N. Darby in Lisbon Falls. The couple made their home there, where they raised their family. A dedicated teacher, Corinne spent most of her career as a kindergarten teacher at the Marion T. Morse Elementary School in Lisbon Falls.
She was a member of the Lisbon Falls Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, was a member of the BYACs and led an evening youth program with good friend Eunice Craig.
Upon her retirement from teaching, Corinne and Edgar traveled extensively throughout the United States in their motorhome. They accomplished visiting 48 of the 50 states.
She and Edgar moved to St. George in 1993, where they became members of the Port Clyde Baptist Church. As a member, she became a deacon and served as church treasurer. She participated in the soup kitchen and was a member of the sewing circle, helping craft many of the famous “fisherman dolls.”
Predeceased by her husband Edgar on July 1, 2014, Corrine is survived by her brother, Robert Kinney and his wife Lucy of Paris, Tenn.; her sister-in-law, Margaret Persons of Manchester, N.H., and brother-in-law, Douglas Darby of Sutton, Mass.; three children, Gary A. Darby of St. George, Gayle A. Houston and her husband Alan of Topsham and Glenn E. Darby and his wife Lori of Durham; six grandchildren, Eric Darby and partner Amanda Fanniff, Lauren Darby Zike and husband Nathaniel, Scott Houston, Melissa Lemont, Kristi Darby and Taylor Darby; three great-grandchildren, Connor, Emma and Jane; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private interment service will be held at the North Parish Cemetery, Wiley’s Corner, St. George. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Port Clyde Baptist Church, Port Clyde Road. The Rev. Stephen Maxwell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Port Clyde Baptist Church, PO Box 328, Port Clyde, ME 04855; Neighbor to Neighbor Ride Share, PO Box172, Tenants Harbor. ME 04860 or St. George Firefighters & Ambulance Association, PO Box 249, Tenants Harbor, ME 04860.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. To share a memory or story with Corinne’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.