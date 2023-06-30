Obituaries

ST. GEORGE — Corinne M. Darby, 95, died peacefully, June 22, 2023, at Sunnybrook Senior Center in Brunswick.

Born in St. George, Oct. 9, 1927, she was the daughter of Adrien H and Alvaretta Thomas Kinney. Corinne grew up in Lisbon Falls where she graduated from Lisbon High School. She attended Gordon College in Boston, Mass. and was a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in childhood education.

Recommended for you