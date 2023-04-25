Obituaries

UNION — Constance (Connie) Brow Day passed away the morning of Friday, April 14, 2023. She died peacefully with her husband of nearly 65 years at her side, and with her four children present.

Connie was born in Providence, R.I. on Nov. 30, 1936, the eighth child (seventh daughter) of Lynward Howard Brow and Dorothy Goodrich Wheeler Brow. She spent her early years in Cranston, R.I., until her family moved to Portland in 1948. Connie attended Deering High School and the University of Maine at Orono, earning a bachelor’s in home economics/child development in 1958.

