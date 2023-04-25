UNION — Constance (Connie) Brow Day passed away the morning of Friday, April 14, 2023. She died peacefully with her husband of nearly 65 years at her side, and with her four children present.
Connie was born in Providence, R.I. on Nov. 30, 1936, the eighth child (seventh daughter) of Lynward Howard Brow and Dorothy Goodrich Wheeler Brow. She spent her early years in Cranston, R.I., until her family moved to Portland in 1948. Connie attended Deering High School and the University of Maine at Orono, earning a bachelor’s in home economics/child development in 1958.
The summer after high school graduation, Connie met Daniel Day of North Yarmouth. They were married on June 21, 1958, at Chestnut Street United Methodist Church. She moved with Dan to Burlington, Vt., where he earned his M.D. at UVM College of Medicine and entered active duty in the Navy. Connie became a military wife, raising four children while supporting Dan through his 34-year naval career and thirteen duty stations.
Connie and Dan retired to Union in 1994. They joined the People’s United Methodist Church and the Union Historical Society, becoming active members and serving in many positions.
Over the years, Connie enjoyed many varied activities. She was a member of the Officer’s Wives Club, United Methodist Women, Mayflower Society and PEO. She volunteered for Red Cross and Meals on Wheels while her children were in school and enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy. She enjoyed reunions with old friends and extended family. She loved cats, jigsaw puzzles, reading, her PEO sisters and most of all her family.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, one brother and five sisters. She will be lovingly missed by her husband Dan Day of Union; children Rick Day and wife Tammy, Cathy Field and husband John, Nancy Werneth, Jonathan Day and wife JJ Laughon; grandchildren Brittany Day, Daniel Day, Hannah Earnest and husband William; great-granddaughter Evangeline; step grand-daughter Johnna Field and daughter Fiona; sisters Lynda Fisher and Dorothy Lion; and too many nieces and nephews to list.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Peoples United Methodist Church in Union on Friday, May 5, at 1 p.m. It is requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Maine Health Care At Home at mainehealthcareathome.org/ways-to-give.
The family wishes to thank the Riposta Funeral Home for their caring professional services, and the medical and nursing staff of Pen Bay Emergency Room and Hospital. Our most grateful appreciation goes to the MaineHealth Care at Home Hospice team for their swift action and compassionate support.