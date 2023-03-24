Obituaries

PORT CLYDE — Clifford “Cliff” Sherman, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

He was the son of Clifford Lewis and Margaret Gifford Sherman. Cliff grew up in the Rochester, Mass. area and graduated from New Bedford High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged in 1957.

Tags

Recommended for you