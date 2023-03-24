PORT CLYDE — Clifford “Cliff” Sherman, 91, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.
He was the son of Clifford Lewis and Margaret Gifford Sherman. Cliff grew up in the Rochester, Mass. area and graduated from New Bedford High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy until being honorably discharged in 1957.
After his time in the Navy, Cliff met the love of his life Nancy. They were introduced by Nancy’s sister Alice who he worked with at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. Cliff and Nancy spent 67 beautiful years together and were married for 63 of them. They raised their only son, Jim, and moved back to the Port Clyde area, in a house that was next door to where Nancy was born.
Cliff had a deep love for Port Clyde. He was a straightforward man who had a kind heart with much love and joy for his family, especially his granddaughters. Cliff was known for being a hard worker and always getting the job done. If you met Cliff for the first time around town, you may have heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Cliff. Drop over sometime.”
Cliff was predeceased by his parents; his brother-in-law Lloyd Breen; and his sisters-in-law Alice Breen, Gertrude Benner and Lucy Fuller. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Sherman; his son, Jim Sherman and his fiancé Pam Angelillo; two granddaughters, Erin Sherman and Kaleigh Sherman; his brother Robert Sherman and his wife Harriet; his sister Jean Finnegan; and many other friends and family whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. George Firefighters & Ambulance Association at P.O. Box 249, Tenants Harbor, Maine 04860.
A private interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery in the spring.
