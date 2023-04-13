HOPE — Clark Howlett Mason, age 60, of Hope, passed away on Friday, March 31, with the comfort and love of his children, wife and granddaughter by his side.
After a grueling battle with a rare genetic cancer, his family is relieved he is freed from pain but their hearts are broken by the untimely loss of their heroic father and husband.
Clark was born on Oct. 26, 1962. He was raised by his parents in Guilford, Conn. with his two sisters. Here he developed a multitude of skills, the background for becoming a jack-of-all-trades, growing into a man who could fix anything. He was particularly fond of mechanics and became adept at all things engines. He was also good at art, but shy about his talent. He enjoyed music, and attended live concerts throughout his life. Clark graduated from Guilford High School in 1981.
Ever a seeker of adventure, in his young adulthood Clark traveled to Alaska where he would spend six months aboard a deep-sea fishing boat. Later he would reflect with much fondness on his experiences in the “last frontier.”
From his teens into his twenties Clark travelled often with a dear childhood friend to the shores of Hobbs Pond. But it wasn’t until his mid-twenties before he began dating the love of his life Barbara who would become his wife and the mother of his children.
Clark remained active his entire life. Though no one could deny he was a working man, often sacrificing weekends, he still found time for many pleasures. He loved fishing, boating, bowling, golfing, grilling and building the occasional deck. He mastered technique on slalom waterski and was an expert on a set of downhill snow skis. After permanently moving to Maine in 2009 he took up snowmobiling, becoming trail master of Hatchet Mountain Sno Riders, and traveling north to ride with his buddies. After settling into the area, Clark also became a Mason, belonging to Federal Lodge #6, Rockport Masonic Lodge.
Clark’s greatest recreational passion was surely motocross. He shared his love for the sport with his son who he would teach to ride, and with his youngest daughter who would attend professional races with an excitement that matched his own. Clark was a longtime member of Milford Riders, where he was racing and winning first place trophies well into his forties.
Above all else Clark cherished his family. His children were the light of his life. He was a great instructor and with joy he taught his kids to play everything and ride anything. From him they learned baseball, softball, basketball, hockey, soccer, skiing, skating and how to ride a bike.
Clark will be remembered as a sincere and dedicated man. The determination he had to support his family fueled his commitment to work. No matter how big or small Clark fully invested himself in any job he did, excelling at each and every laborious profession he chose over the years. From being a farm hand, professional appliance installer/remover, country club kitchen installer, expert welder and moved up to the position of head mechanic at Camden Public Works. He did it all.
Clark had an uncanny knack for storytelling, captivating his audience with unanticipated humor and impressive wit. When Clark told a story, people stopped to listen. Clark also had a kind and gentle manner, treating those closest to him with deep respect and unwavering love. To those in Clark’s inner circle he would lend a hand, give his shirt, even bend over backwards at the drop of a hat. Also a lover of animals, Clark had a special connection with each of their family pets, but none quite like the bond he shared with Bodee, his late canine companion who was always by his side.
Clark’s strength during his battle with cancer was incredible. He continued to live as fully as he was able, without complaint, ever optimistic. He spent his last years intentionally surrounding himself with those he loved and those who loved him. His family would do anything in their power to take away his suffering, to help alleviate his pain. But as his struggle worsened and the light of life faded only the coos and giggles of his granddaughter could relight the sparkle in his eyes. It was she who eased his suffering in the end.
Clark is survived by his wife Barbara; three children, Amy, Robbie and Anna; his grandchild, Hazel; his son-in-law, Kyle; and one cat who also loved him dearly, named Jo-jo.
He is also survived by his two sisters Taryn Roos and Melissa Carroll and their spouses; he leaves behind many nieces and nephews saddened by his loss. Clark will be truly missed by those who had the pleasure of calling him a friend; he leaves behind many who will remember him with fondness.
Clark was predeceased by his parents, Jane Howlett Mason and William Allison Mason, as well as his beloved best friend, Bodee Miller Mason, with whom he may now reunite, free of pain in a world beyond.
There will be a ceremony held at Hope Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. in dedication to Clark on Saturday, July 1, 2023. This will be followed by a cookout in his honor at Barbara and Clark's home on Hobbs Pond at 964 Barnestown Road, Hope.