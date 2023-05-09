Obituaries

UNION — A graveside committal service for Claris Tweedie, 91, who passed away on Feb. 2, 2023, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hosmer Pond Road, Camden.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

