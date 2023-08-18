ROCKLAND — Chester V. Dates, 85, husband of Susan L. (Pierpont) Dates, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Born in Orange, N.J., June 15, 1938, he was the son of Donald D. and Ruth V. Dates. Chet was raised in Basking Ridge, N.J. During school, Chet worked in a blacksmith shop and was a volunteer in the Basking Ridge Fire Department alongside his beloved father. After graduation from Bernards High School (Bernardsville, N.J.) in 1956, Chet was proud to serve his country in the Navy on the USS Kessler.
After his Navy service, he married, and the couple had three children – Betsy and twins David and Daniel. Chet’s work history was varied. He learned lithography and went to work for Kodak, then he went into advertising on Madison Avenue and worked for several NYC companies. He was hired by the National Farmer’s Organization and enjoyed learning about farming so much that he bought a farm in Ripley, Maine, and raised Angus beef. During that time, he learned meat cutting and, while farming, opened a meat store in Dexter. After a fire destroyed that store, he moved his family to a farm in Bremen and went to work at the Maine State Prison as a guard.
Several years after divorcing, he met Sue. They were married in 1982 and Dave and Dan came to live with them through high school. After retiring from MSP, Chet worked for Home Depot in the Lawn and Garden Dept. and was very proud to become an Equipment Specialist. His smile and conversation with those he met followed him throughout his life. Chet enjoyed sailing on Culver’s Lake in New Jersey, miniature trains and shows, rifle shows, casinos, traveling, and family and friends. Cooking became his favorite thing to do, including his famous mashed potatoes. At the Union Fair, Chet participated in the He Man contest for desserts and won a 1st and 3rd prize.
During the end of his retirement, Chet suffered from several illnesses, and we are grateful he is no longer in pain.
Chet was predeceased by his granddaughter, Danielle; his daughter, Betsy; and his brother, Donald and his wife, Suzanne. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons Daniel and David; granddaughter, Bailey; and great-grandson, Aspen; his sisters-in-law, Nancy (Harry) Fitzgerald; Sylvia Pierpont; Martha (Sheldon) McLean; brother-in-law Nathan (Brenda) Pierpont; many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, and aunt-in-law, Helen Pierpont.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Seaview Cemetery, 171 Chestnut St., Camden. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Rev. Linda Campbell-Marshall will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516, the Kidney or Heart Foundation.
