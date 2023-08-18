Obituaries

Chester V. Dates

Chester V. Dates

ROCKLAND — Chester V. Dates, 85, husband of Susan L. (Pierpont) Dates, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

Born in Orange, N.J., June 15, 1938, he was the son of Donald D. and Ruth V. Dates. Chet was raised in Basking Ridge, N.J. During school, Chet worked in a blacksmith shop and was a volunteer in the Basking Ridge Fire Department alongside his beloved father. After graduation from Bernards High School (Bernardsville, N.J.) in 1956, Chet was proud to serve his country in the Navy on the USS Kessler.

Recommended for you