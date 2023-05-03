Obituaries

MATINICUS — Charles Rogers Sr. of Matinicus Island crossed the bar on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023. He was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Owls Head. Called “Charlie” by family and friends, he graduated from Rockland High School in 1959.

Charlie was predeceased by his father, Clarence Rogers, and mother, Addie (Williams) Rogers. The youngest of five children, Charlie was also predeceased by brothers Kenneth, Alton and LeRoy and sister Marion Johnson.

