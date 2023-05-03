MATINICUS — Charles Rogers Sr. of Matinicus Island crossed the bar on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023. He was born on Oct. 29, 1939, in Owls Head. Called “Charlie” by family and friends, he graduated from Rockland High School in 1959.
Charlie was predeceased by his father, Clarence Rogers, and mother, Addie (Williams) Rogers. The youngest of five children, Charlie was also predeceased by brothers Kenneth, Alton and LeRoy and sister Marion Johnson.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna; his four children Michael Keyes, Laurie Webber, Charles Rogers Jr. and Kristy McKibben; grandchildren Derek, Lindsay, Cody, Rachael, Hannah and Eleanor; as well as great-grandchildren Grady, Levi, Ava, Isaac and Fiona.
In his teen years, Charlie was a volunteer for the Owls Head Fire Department. Upon graduating from Rockland High School, Charlie married Donna Mank. After working in Rockland at National Sea Products, Charlie and Donna moved to Matinicus Island where Charlie was a lobsterman until he retired at the age of 80. In those early years he also was a member of a seining crew. Charlie owned several boats over the years and had the distinction of having the first blue boat in the harbor when the C. Kristy Lee was built in 1978. It was thought at the time to be bad luck to have a blue boat and many of the old timers refused to ride in her. That superstition didn't hold however, as several of the next shiny new lobster boats built for Matinicus fishermen were painted blue. At 67, when Charlie's wife suggested he consider retiring, his answer was to have a new boat built, and Miss Sunshine became the latest addition to the harbor in 2007.
Charlie was a quiet man who wasn't much for hobbies, though he enjoyed deer hunting with his son-in-law Merrill Webber and his grandson Derek Webber. Charlie's world was his family, his shop, wharf and fishing. His perfect day was being on the boat by 5:30 a.m. and catching lobsters until dusk. In later years, when he no longer went winter fishing, he and his wife went adventuring, traveling the byways of America towing their RV behind "Papa's truck." Over a 25-year period, they never made travel plans, adhering to just two rules: hers was to see what was around the bend, his was to go somewhere warm.
Charlie loved Fourth of July fireworks, classic country music and spending time with family. In his last few years of life, when the effects of dementia were more pronounced, Charlie enjoyed riding around his beloved island in his golf cart driven by his wife, or his daughters. He didn't much care where he went as long as he was in the co-pilot's seat enjoying the view.
Charles Rogers Sr. spent his last few days at Susmann House where he was lovingly cared for by their amazing staff.
A celebration of life will be held this summer on Matinicus Island on June 24. Transportation to the island will be provided by the ship Sunbeam of the Maine Seacoast Mission. Loading time is 11 a.m. at the Rockland Ferry Terminal and will leave Matinicus at 4:30 p.m.
For the past two summers, Charlie enjoyed cleaning the cemetery stones. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the town of Matinicus for the Cemetery Fund. Thank you!