ROCKPORT — Charles M. Orear, 67, of Rockport, gently passed from this earth on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Sussman House. Charlie was born on April 2, 1956, in Seattle, Wash., where he resided until coming to Maine two years ago to live with his sister, bringing with him his aged Springer Spaniel, Maggie.
Charlie was totally unpretentious and uniquely himself. From his earliest years he was adventurous — wanting to experience life fully, despite its possible dangers. Throughout his life he was kind and brave, a loyal friend, a supporter of the underdog and passionate about music, politics and sports. He was an athlete himself in his younger days, playing baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, boating and attending live concerts. He loved good food and was a master of the barbecue. Did I mention that he was handsome and charismatic? He was.
Charlie’s emotions ran deep, though he mostly kept them to himself. His humor was subtle and dry, sometimes missed by others unless they caught the mischievous sparkle in his blue eyes. (His nomination for sainthood was dropped due to the revelation of a pronounced independent streak.)
Recognition, a smile, or a kind word went a long way with Charlie, and he was deeply appreciative of all those who warmly welcomed him into their lives here in Midcoast Maine. Throughout his life, Charlie and his sister, Mary, shared a deep bond and a loving relationship. He is profoundly missed. A memorial service for Charlie will be held in Seattle on July 27.