Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Charles Morgan Foote, Jr., 91, passed away on April 26, 2023, after a brief period of declining health. His wife, Joan, and children, Charlene, Cindy and Charlie, were privileged to be able to honor his wishes by bringing him out of the hospital and into hospice care at home. They lovingly attended to him until he was ready to leave this world and move on to his next adventure.

Charlie had an amazing life. He was born in Rockland, Maine, Sept. 7, 1931, the only child of Charles Morgan Foote Sr. and Marian Estelle Fletcher Foote. He attended Rockland schools, where he was a star athlete in high school and was the only four-letter athlete his senior year. He was honored at the first annual Booster Club banquet honoring lettermen in June of 1949.

Tags

Recommended for you