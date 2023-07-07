Obituaries

APPLETON — Charles “Scott” Conant, 62, passed away on June 28, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with his family close by his side after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Rockland on Jan. 20, 1961, he was the son of Charles E. and Barbara Whiffen Conant. One of three children, Scott attended Camden High School and learned his trade at the Midcoast School of Technology in Rockland.

