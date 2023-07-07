APPLETON — Charles “Scott” Conant, 62, passed away on June 28, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport with his family close by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Born in Rockland on Jan. 20, 1961, he was the son of Charles E. and Barbara Whiffen Conant. One of three children, Scott attended Camden High School and learned his trade at the Midcoast School of Technology in Rockland.
On Aug. 22, 1993, Scott and Cheryl married in Searsport. They had three wonderful children who were Scott’s pride and joy in life. They built their life together in Appleton, where they lived for many years.
Scott was an accomplished tradesman with many special talents and was known to be a hard worker. A dedicated employee at Tex Tech Industries, he worked there until the week prior to his passing. He loved spending time at the family camp on Half Moon Pond, waterskiing, boating and toasting the perfect marshmallows for smores. He also enjoyed car shows in the Falcon with the family, going four wheeling and using his tractor. He had a machine shop in his garage for several years.
Ultimately, he found enjoyment in helping others. If anyone needed anything he would be the first to lend a helping hand. Scott loved sitting on the deck at home or camp and he would listen to the peacefulness. He was a perfectionist, modest and the kindest person ever. If there was something he didn’t know he would learn it and figure it out. After five and a half years of battling cancer, still being as positive as ever he ran the Dempsey challenge in 2019.
Other than his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his nephew Amon Vaughan. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Conant; daughters, Jamie Curit and her husband BJ, Karen Nadeau and her husband Philip and Laurie Conant; grandchildren, Silas and Brayden Nadeau, Lily and Lucas Curit and Landon Conant; his sisters, Andrea Grierson and her husband Darrel and Tammie Conant and her companion Stephen Stone; and many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Family and friends are invited to join the Conant family for a graveside committal service to be held on July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Lane, Appleton. Mrs. Susan Wilcox will officiate.
Those who would like to share a story or a memory with the Conant family may do so on their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.