ROCKPORT — Carolyn E. Robinson passed away on April 16, 2023. Carolyn was born in Springfield, Mass., in 1934, and lived most of her life in western Massachusetts.

Along with her husband, William Robinson, she raised her children in Florence, Mass., and worked as a librarian at a local elementary school and at Smith College. In 1985, she and husband Bill retired and moved to Rockport, a lifelong dream for Carolyn. She loved the ocean, the beach and all of the outdoors.

