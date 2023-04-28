ROCKPORT — Carolyn E. Robinson passed away on April 16, 2023. Carolyn was born in Springfield, Mass., in 1934, and lived most of her life in western Massachusetts.
Along with her husband, William Robinson, she raised her children in Florence, Mass., and worked as a librarian at a local elementary school and at Smith College. In 1985, she and husband Bill retired and moved to Rockport, a lifelong dream for Carolyn. She loved the ocean, the beach and all of the outdoors.
While a resident of Rockport, she was an active volunteer with the Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville Chamber of Commerce (voted volunteer of the year at one point); Penobscot Bay Hospital, in the gift shop; Merryspring Nature Center; and Rockport Public Library (where she was active in the friends of the library and helped with the yearly book sale).
She was a skilled gardener who cultivated a gorgeous perennial flower bed at her home in Rockport, along with a vegetable garden full of tomatoes, squash and peas. She loved to read and was a fierce Scrabble player. She was as an avid sea kayaker and skier in her younger days, an enthusiast of walking outdoors for her entire life and a woman who embraced life and all its challenges.
She is survived by her four children, Sandra Chute, Sally Robinson, Stephen Robinson and Stuart Robinson; her eleven grandchildren, William Sarkisian, Charles Sarkisian, Daniel Sarkisian, Ruth Del Signore, Cory Sarkisian, Anna Sarkisian, Emma Raleigh, Lucy Raleigh, Zachary Robinson, Samantha Robinson and Rachel Robinson; and her four great-grandchildren, Willow Sarkisian, Charlotte Sarkisian, Myles Sarkisian and James Del Signore.
Her family will be scattering her ashes in Penobscot Bay, there to join the ashes of her husband Bill, who died in 2001. She will be dearly missed.
Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.