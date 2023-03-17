OWLS HEAD — Carole Talmage Kelly passed away peacefully at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family, on March 13, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 25, 1936, she was the youngest child of Grace Scheideler Talmage and Arthur E. Talmage and the sister of Joseph M. Talmage, who all predeceased her.
She grew up in Brooklyn and spent her childhood summers in Saville on New York’s Long Island with her parents, brother and grandparents. She spoke often of the good times she had there with her family and friends.
She was educated at Good Shepherd School and attended St. Francis and St. Agnes Seminary, graduating in 1954.
She met the love of her life, William J. Kelly, while still in high school when a friend set them up on a blind date. They married on Sept. 14, 1957, at Good Shepard Church in Brooklyn, and had a happy 47-year marriage until his passing in 2005. They enjoyed many wonderful vacations with family and friends, particularly those to Bermuda, Ireland and the Mediterranean.
Together they had four children, Grace Kelly Puckett and her husband Joseph of South Thomaston, William J. Kelly Jr., Carole Kelly Wright and her husband Rick, all of Owls Head, and Sean P. Kelly and his wife Darcy of Rockport; five grandchildren, William J. Kelly III, Michaela L. Wright, Declan M. Wright, Adelaide P. Kelly and Lydia G. Kelly. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who always went above and beyond for her family.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Marie P. Talmage; her three sons; a cousin, Kenneth Donovan and his wife and their son; as well as other extended family.
She discovered Maine with her husband and children while traveling to Campobello Island for summer vacations. Together they fell in love with the Midcoast and dreamed of someday moving to Camden and operating their own business. In 1977, that dream became a reality and they purchased the Talbot House, a gift shop that offered a variety of lovely items, which she enjoyed running for several years. After closing the gift shop, she went to work at Penobscot Bay Medical Center in the human resources department. She loved the work environment there and treasured the friendships she established with her co-workers and their families. She retired in July of 1998, the week her first granddaughter was born.
In 1987 she and her husband built their dream home on Appleton Ridge where they lived until his passing. Shortly thereafter she was fortunate to find a home in Owls Head near her daughter and son-in-law and their children, where she lived the remainder of her days. She shared that home with her eldest son and for a time, her eldest grandson, who she helped to raise. She felt so fortunate that all of her children shared her love of Maine and lived close by. They visited often and sometimes brought their dogs, Baxter and Chelsea along, which she loved.
With a long-held passion for antiques and a keen eye for interesting items, she dabbled as an antique dealer for many years of her retirement and always enjoyed the people she met and dealt with, in particular her dear friend Sue Hopkins.
There will be visiting hours at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St. in Rockland, on Monday, March 20, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 150 Broadway St. in Rockland at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A reception will be held at the Samoset Resort in Rockport immediately following. Spring interment will be at Coughlin Memorial Cemetery. To share a memory or story with Carole’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Good Shepard Food Bank, P.O. Box 3308, Auburn, ME 04210. Flowers are also welcome.
Her family is so grateful for the truly wonderful care she received at Penobscot Bay Medical Center these past few months. The doctors, nurses and technicians who treated her were remarkable and the staff at the Sussman House were amazing and made her transition to the next life peaceful and a comfort to her family.