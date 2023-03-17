Obituaries

Carole Kelly

Carole Kelly

OWLS HEAD — Carole Talmage Kelly passed away peacefully at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family, on March 13, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., July 25, 1936, she was the youngest child of Grace Scheideler Talmage and Arthur E. Talmage and the sister of Joseph M. Talmage, who all predeceased her.

Tags

Recommended for you