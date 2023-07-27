FRIENDSHIP — Carl Simmons Jr., 99, of Friendship, died July 13, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a period of declining health. He was born on June 17, 1924, in Friendship, the first son of Carl Simmons Sr. and Mary Helen (Carter) Simmons.
Carl spent his early years on Friendship Long Island, where he lived with his parents and boarded with relatives to attend school through the eighth grade.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and served in New Guinea and Luzon as a “Duck” landing craft driver. He was honorably discharged in 1945. He never wanted attention or recognition for his military service. It was something he did as others did in that time and was just part of his life.
After returning to Friendship, he married Glenys A. Benner on Feb. 14, 1947, in Boothbay Harbor, and they had three children. He worked many jobs in his lifetime, but was a lobsterman until around 2012, making him the town’s oldest lobsterman for several years. He dug clams and went shrimping and scalloping. He was a carpenter, building not only his own home but garages and buildings and renovation work. He was a boat builder, building several boats and skiffs and performing repair work. He worked at the local shipyards back in the day when they were thriving. A big project was the rebuilding over several years of an abandoned lobster boat he salvaged. When completed, he named the boat Lori Ann Elly for his three granddaughters.
He preferred to work with wood but he did build two fiberglass boats; the Happy Crab, and the other, Trapped, with and for his grandson, Nick Sprague.
He was a caretaker for several properties for most of his working years. One was the Hay Farm in South Waldoboro for the Buckland family and later the Black family. He, along with his wife, restored the Civil War-era farmhouse, and even dug a cellar foundation by hand. Another big project in his life was the caretaking of Wolsgrover Island in Friendship for the Minder family of New Jersey. Many adventures and escapades were had in these two jobs and involved the help of many of his family members and friends over the years.
He enjoyed meeting new people and made new friends throughout his life and even into his last years of life. He leaves behind many close and special friendships. He was a kind and generous person and was well thought of by everyone who came into his life. He enjoyed going out to eat, especially to Moody’s Diner. He enjoyed having his rum and Coke at happy hour, and when he could no longer drive, his friends came to his house every night.
He was honored by the Fourth Annual Lobster Boat Races for his service to the town of Friendship and the lobstering community in 2008. He was the Grand Marshall of the Friendship Day parade in 2016 and 2018 and was one of the Old Salts of the Sea in the Friendship Day parade in 2021.
He served as Town Selectman for two years from 1960 to 1962. He was lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a member of the Friendship United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife in 2002 and his brother, Maynard Simmons, in 2005.
He is survived by his son, Gilbert Simmons (Sharon) of Friendship; his daughters, Lucille Blackler of South Thomaston and Jeanette Hayes (Paul Geisler) of Waldoboro; his grandchildren, Nick Sprague of South Thomaston; Ann-Marie Croteau (Kevin) of Louisville, Colo., Tom Hayes II of South Waldoboro, Lori Hayes (David Tolman II), of Friendship, Jason Simmons (Brooke) of Friendship and Ellen Simmons (Jeremy Pratt) of Camden; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ashley, Raquel and Sean Croteau; Carl (Alexandria), Chace (Sydni) and Tyler Hayes (Jasmine), Eric Overlock (Heather), Wyatt and Walker Simmons and Oliver, Augustus, Samuel Pratt, Adrian Tarr and his great-great-grandchildren, Weston, Mila and Kyler Hayes.
A service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Friendship United Methodist Church, Main Street, Friendship, with Pastor Ken Dutille officiating. Burial will be held at the Roadside Cemetery in Friendship after the service. A reception will be held at his home at 130 Waldoboro Road, Friendship, for a last happy hour in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of choice.