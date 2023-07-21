Obituaries

ROCKPORT — On July 19, 2023, Candace Alexander Arau, 86, passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

Candace was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Camden. A native of Rockport, she attended Rockport High school, where she met her husband Basil David Arau. They were married on Oct. 1, 1958, at the Rockport Baptist Church. Having played basketball in high school, she could often be found shooting hoops with her grandchildren. After high school, Candace attended Northeastern Business College in Portland. She had an adventurous spirit and would take an unknown road just to see where it went. Her husband Basil was in the United States Navy, stationed at the Brunswick NAS. His service took the family to Key West, Fla., Rhode Island, Maryland and full circle back to Brunswick Naval Air Station, bringing the family back to Rockport.

