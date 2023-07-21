ROCKPORT — On July 19, 2023, Candace Alexander Arau, 86, passed away peacefully after a brief illness.
Candace was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Camden. A native of Rockport, she attended Rockport High school, where she met her husband Basil David Arau. They were married on Oct. 1, 1958, at the Rockport Baptist Church. Having played basketball in high school, she could often be found shooting hoops with her grandchildren. After high school, Candace attended Northeastern Business College in Portland. She had an adventurous spirit and would take an unknown road just to see where it went. Her husband Basil was in the United States Navy, stationed at the Brunswick NAS. His service took the family to Key West, Fla., Rhode Island, Maryland and full circle back to Brunswick Naval Air Station, bringing the family back to Rockport.
After losing her husband, Basil, in 1995, Candace continued her active and outgoing life witnessed through her devotion to the Camden/Rockport communities. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She didn’t do this out of obligation, but because of who she was, always the first to offer help. She regularly brought meals to the home of sick neighbors in need of love and support. Known as Candy to her friends, she was socially active and was committed to her weekly gathering with a group of lifelong friends.
She attended the West Rockport Baptist Church, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Basil Arau; and her sister, Frances Gail Alexander. She is survived by her children, Cathleen Arau Harris and Alexander C. Arau and their spouses James S. Harris and Lana Pease Arau; her two grandchildren, Whit Arau and fiancé Ian Brooks and Colby T. Arau and partner Monique Pooler; as well as numerous cousins in Maine and New Hampshire.
A celebration of life service will be held at the West Rockport Baptist Church. Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers her children request that donations be made in her memory to the Basil D. Arau Memorial Scholarship Fund at Camden Hills Regional High School 25 Keelson Drive, Rockport, ME 04856.