Obituaries

THOMASTON — Buddy Hyler, 70, beloved husband of LuAnn Hyler, passed peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Buddy was born Aug. 15, 1952, to Merritt and Ruth Hyler, and lived his entire life in the Midcoast area. He grew up in South Warren where he attended Warren schools. As a boy, he played on the train tracks and rode the train and loved to blow the horn. He met the love of his life, LuAnn Pinkham, at age 15. Buddy and LuAnn dated through high school, where he graduated from Georges Valley High School in 1971. After high school, Buddy worked for Shepard Chevrolet and Martin Marietta Cement Plant. He and LuAnn were married June 29, 1974, and welcomed their children, Corey in 1977, Tanya in 1980 and Darren in 1982. He started working for his father-in-law Raymond Pinkham in 1986 at Pinkham Agency. Buddy and LuAnn bought the insurance agency in 1993 and ran the business together, side-by-side, until his retirement in 2012.

