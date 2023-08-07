THOMASTON — Buddy Hyler, 70, beloved husband of LuAnn Hyler, passed peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Buddy was born Aug. 15, 1952, to Merritt and Ruth Hyler, and lived his entire life in the Midcoast area. He grew up in South Warren where he attended Warren schools. As a boy, he played on the train tracks and rode the train and loved to blow the horn. He met the love of his life, LuAnn Pinkham, at age 15. Buddy and LuAnn dated through high school, where he graduated from Georges Valley High School in 1971. After high school, Buddy worked for Shepard Chevrolet and Martin Marietta Cement Plant. He and LuAnn were married June 29, 1974, and welcomed their children, Corey in 1977, Tanya in 1980 and Darren in 1982. He started working for his father-in-law Raymond Pinkham in 1986 at Pinkham Agency. Buddy and LuAnn bought the insurance agency in 1993 and ran the business together, side-by-side, until his retirement in 2012.
Buddy spent many years volunteering with the Thomaston Ambulance Service and served as a town selectman for a time. He coached Darren’s farm team baseball teams and was involved in many other causes.
Most of all, Buddy loved his family and his friends and would do anything for them. Along with LuAnn and his friends that he would call family, he travelled far and wide, concentrating mostly on places that had casinos so he could have a whiskey and play cards. During the summer, he could be found with his camp family at Duck Puddle Campground, where he and LuAnn camped since the 1980s.
Other than his parents, Merritt and Ruth, Buddy was predeceased by his brothers Mack and Austin, his sister Marion and his son Corey. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, LuAnn of Thomaston; his daughter, Tanya, her husband, Matt and Buddy’s only granddaughter Sydney of South Portland; his son, Darren of Thomaston; his best friend, Michael Leo; many nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. Private interment will be at a later date in Village Cemetery, Thomaston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, Thomaston Ambulance Association, 13 Valley St., Thomaston, ME 04861, or The Sussman House, 40 Anchor Drive, Rockport, ME 04856. To share a memory or story with Buddy’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.