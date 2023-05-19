Obituaries

WASHINGTON — Brian Neal Gee, 59, sadly passed away on May 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born Oct. 2, 1963, in Salem, Mass., the youngest son of five to Thomas and Gwenith (Neal) Gee. The first eight years of his life he lived in Marblehead, Mass. He then moved with his family to Washington. He attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1982.

