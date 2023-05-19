WASHINGTON — Brian Neal Gee, 59, sadly passed away on May 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born Oct. 2, 1963, in Salem, Mass., the youngest son of five to Thomas and Gwenith (Neal) Gee. The first eight years of his life he lived in Marblehead, Mass. He then moved with his family to Washington. He attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1982.
For many years, Brian worked for Harold C. Ralph Chevrolet as a service technician. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, snowmobiling in the county and riding his Harley Davidson around the state. With every conversation, he always had a funny story to tell that made everyone laugh, for instance, when a buck snorted on the back of his neck while he was hunting, or an osprey dropped a fish in his boat. One time a moose walked out in front of him when he was riding his motorcycle; Brian had to drive underneath it. His stories might have been embellished, but the way he told it made you laugh.
Brian was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the Patriots. You could hear him yelling or cheering whenever they were on TV. His cat, named Bruin, that he rescued twelve years ago as a kitten on the side of the road, is lost without him. Brian became a “picker,” going to yard sales and flea markets, and wheeling and dealing with others, including antique dealers. He was proud of his gun collection and knew all the gun shops within a hundred miles.
He moved to Sangerville where he built a home and enjoyed watching a variety of birds at his feeder, and coyotes and deer running through his yard. In the spring, a bear came out and raided Brain’s bird feeders. You can just imagine the stories he told about that.
His crooked Gee smile will be sadly missed. Rest in peace, Brian.
Brian was predeceased by his mother and father, Thomas and Gwen (Neal) Gee; and brothers Timothy Gee and Randall Gee. He is survived by his brother Scott Gee and significant other Julie Sells of Rockport; brother Douglas and wife Joy Gee of Washington; aunt Kitty Gee of Chesterville; nephews Tom, Adam and Cale Gee; nieces Katie Wing and Curry Chase; and many, many cousins. A private family service will be held at a later date.