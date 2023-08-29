WALDOBORO — Brenda K. Simmons, 82, passed away at her home in Waldoboro on Aug. 4, 2023.
Brenda was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Damariscotta, to Fred and Grace (Nichols) Keene. She grew up in Bremen, one of the five “Keene Girls.” She graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1958.
Brenda retired from Osram Sylvania after 36 years of employment.
Brenda loved spending time with her family. Many special memories were made during holiday and birthday celebrations, picnics at the shore, swimming in the cove and at the beach, traveling, camping (especially with her grandchildren), hiking and biking. Moody’s Diner was a favorite place to go. She enjoyed being outside and doing yard work on her property.
She was a truly loving soul, generous and kind. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, she was always willing to help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Wayne Sidney Simmons Sr.; and sisters, Mary Glaude, Katherine Simmons, Ruth Hoffses and Susan Hammond.
She is survived by her daughters, Grace Shorey and husband John of Alna and Vicky Conary and husband Willis of Warren; son, Wayne Simmons Jr. and wife Cathy of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Rachel Winchenbach of Waldoboro, Hillary Conary of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., Brandon Shorey of Alna, Brianna Shorey of Tampa, Fla., Miranda Conary of Dover, N.H., Mallory Conary of Thomaston, Wyatt Simmons of Ellsworth and Milo Simmons of Ellsworth; great-granddaughter Leandra Winchenbach of Waldoboro; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Brenda’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.