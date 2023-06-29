Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Bree Catherine Hunter-Chase, 47, died unexpectedly, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born in Fall River, Mass., Jan. 2, 1976, Bree was the daughter of Thomas L. Hunter and Leslie A. Spiers. Bree grew up in the Midcoast, where she attended Camden High School and Katahdin High School.

