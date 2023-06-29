ROCKLAND — Bree Catherine Hunter-Chase, 47, died unexpectedly, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.
Born in Fall River, Mass., Jan. 2, 1976, Bree was the daughter of Thomas L. Hunter and Leslie A. Spiers. Bree grew up in the Midcoast, where she attended Camden High School and Katahdin High School.
She began her career in the hospitality industry in Boca Grande, Fla., at the Gasparilla Inn. There she made many good friends. She continued her career in hospitality at many of the local restaurants and taverns. Bree was instrumental in the creation and managing of Myrtle Street Tavern along with her mother Leslie. She was outgoing and gregarious, artistic and creative. She loved to read and draw. Truly her own spirit. Her upbeat, friendly personality made her a magnet for people, and she made friends easily wherever she went.
She was proud of her Irish heritage, her family members near and far, but her pride and joy will always be in her two sons, Jonas and Adrian. Bree will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Predeceased by her husband, Dustin Chase; Bree will forever be the beloved daughter of Leslie A. Spires of Rockland and Thomas L. Hunter of Patten; she also leaves behind her sons, Jonas Hunter-Young of Owls Head and Adrian J. Hunter of Rockland; her brother, Stephen D. Pitt and his wife Kristie of Hope; her nephews, Mason and Gavin Pitt of Hope; two special family members, Michael Young of Owls Head, Jonas’ father, and Danielle Delano, Adrian’s sister; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and too many friends to list.
A celebration of Bree’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream of the service can be found on Bree’s Book of Memories under the Photos & Videos tab, then Watch Webcast.
To share a memory or condolence with Bree’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.