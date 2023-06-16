Obituaries

CAMDEN — A celebration of life memorial will be held for Bobbie Joyce Eaton on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Long Funeral Home in Camden. Bobbie was born on July 12, 1937, in her Cherokee grandfather’s log cabin he had built on his Cherokee allotment in a rural area near Stilwell, Okla. Bobbie’s parents were Walter Chitwood and Helen Beanstick Chitwood. After finishing grade school locally, the family moved to California.

Upon high school graduation, Bobbie attended business school at Santa Barbara, Calif. She worked as an executive secretary, both full and part-time, for many years. She married Minot Eaton in 1976 and was happily married until his death in 2013. Bobbie was an accomplished photographer and artist who loved reading and writing poetry, enjoyed listening to classical music and loved playing bridge with her friends.

