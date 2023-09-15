Obituaries

PORT CLYDE — After enjoying family, friends and an exciting career, Bob Siegenthaler departed this world on Sept. 2, 2023, at the age of 90.

He was born in Pittsburgh on July 26, 1933, the only child of Harold and Margaret McKeever Siegenthaler. During World War II, the family lived in Cleveland, where his father worked in the war effort in the steel industry. After the war, the family moved to Cincinnati where Bob completed high school and college. Cincy marked the beginning of his formal journalism career as a reporter for the Cincinnati Times-Star newspaper. In 1955, military service interrupted his career with a 16-month tour in Korea as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. In 1957, he completed military service as a captain in the Ready Reserve. In 1958, he began graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and resumed his journalism career at WIIC TV.

