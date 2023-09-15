PORT CLYDE — After enjoying family, friends and an exciting career, Bob Siegenthaler departed this world on Sept. 2, 2023, at the age of 90.
He was born in Pittsburgh on July 26, 1933, the only child of Harold and Margaret McKeever Siegenthaler. During World War II, the family lived in Cleveland, where his father worked in the war effort in the steel industry. After the war, the family moved to Cincinnati where Bob completed high school and college. Cincy marked the beginning of his formal journalism career as a reporter for the Cincinnati Times-Star newspaper. In 1955, military service interrupted his career with a 16-month tour in Korea as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. In 1957, he completed military service as a captain in the Ready Reserve. In 1958, he began graduate studies at the University of Pittsburgh and resumed his journalism career at WIIC TV.
By 1963, Bob had begun his 32-year career at ABC. He started with his first love, writing, on
the 11 pm. evening news. He spent the next 20 years producing news specials, the evening news, various political conventions, national elections, space shots, revolutions, assassinations and more than two dozen documentaries. Perhaps most outstanding was his chairmanship in 1972 of the building of a broadcast center in China, and heading the television coverage of Nixon’s visit to China. During the Iran hostage crisis, he produced the nightly series, “American Held Hostage.” The series later became “Nightline.”
Bob was assigned the three-network pool producer for the Nixon impeachment hearings of the House Judiciary Committee in 1974. In 1976, Bob and the ABC crew were the subjects of an award-winning BBC documentary on the Kansas City Republican Convention produced by British journalist and author John Miller. The documentary covered both the preparations for network coverage and the second-to-second decisions in the control room itself during live broadcast of the Convention. After 28 years in news, Bob was appointed president of broadcast operations and engineering for the ABC Network Group in 1989. However, he always considered himself a writer, reporter and newsman. He retired from his beloved career in 1993 and became a resident of Maine.
In New York, at the beginning of his career at ABC, he met and married his wife, Anita.
They raised three children in Harrington Park, N.J. which provided lovely small-town life plus easy access to the City. The kids and their friends were Bob’s favored recreation. Weekends featured baseball, card games and Saturday lunches with bialys and cold cuts from Jerry’s Deli.
The family became summer seasonals in Owls Head after Bob produced “BJ and Eddie, Outward Bound” in 1973, an award-winning special about the Outward Bound program on Hurricane Island. They acquired Kent and Eleanor Glover’s house in the village. Their three children and their out-of-state guests became part of the summer scene with local kids. The barn was great on rainy days. The shed behind the house became a kids-only hangout. And Bob had easy access to the Owls Head Airport for times when his vacation was interrupted by world events.
Upon his retirement in 1993, the Siegenthalers no longer needed easy access to the airport. They became year-round residents in Port Clyde. Bob volunteered locally with the Marshall Point Lighthouse Committee and also with the Friends of the Rockland Library. However, he always missed the adrenaline rush of covering breaking news and his downtime with his kids and their neighborhood buddies.
Bob leaves in this world his wife, Anita; his three children, Janet Siegenthaler, John Siegenthaler (Zita) and Tom Siegenthaler (Rie); and five grandchildren, Max, Ella, Nico, Colin and Liam. He also leaves behind treasured cousins, friends and colleagues.
The family will treasure remembrances, stories and anecdotes which may be sent to them at Burpee, Carpenter, Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, Maine, 04841, or to Bob’s Book of Memories at bchfh.com.