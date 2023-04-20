ROCKLAND — Bhentley Jason-Albert Cross left this world before his time on April 14, 2023. Born on Jan. 2, 2023, Bhentley was the beloved son of Tailynne Fogg and Dalton Cross and the godson of Chase Philbrook.
Bhentley may have been born early, but he exceeded all expectations of the NICU and came home. Bhentley was a gentle soul with a goofy personality from the time he was born. He touched the hearts of many with his amazing smile. In the short time Bhentley was here with us, he changed the lives of many, including his parents. He had his older sister Ryder wrapped right around his little finger, and she would often fight with mom because she wanted to hold him or feed him.
Bhentley was predeceased by his maternal great-grandmother “Nanny” Exlina; his paternal great-great grandfather, Steve Grierson; and his maternal great-uncle Jason.
Bhentley is survived by his parents Tailynne Fogg and Dalton Cross; his very loving and mother hen sister Ryder McDuffy; sisters Ashlyn and Annibelle; and his brother Ansil; maternal grandmother Misty “Mimi” and her husband Eric “Gimpy,” of Rockland; maternal grandfather Albert “Papa” and his wife Shawna, of Rockland; maternal great-grandfather, George “Papa” of Rockland; paternal grandmother, Stacy Grierson of South Thomaston; paternal grandfather, Todd Cochran and his significant other Amy; paternal great-grandmother, Karen Grierson of South Thomaston; maternal aunt and uncle, Dylan “Uncle Boogie” McClure and Krysten “Auntie” Chandler and her significant other Joshua Benner, all of Rockland; and paternal uncles Dylan Cross and his significant other Joyce, Dallas and Gabbie Cross, all of South Thomaston.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Burpee Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.
To share a memory or condolence with Bhentley’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.