Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Bhentley Jason-Albert Cross left this world before his time on April 14, 2023. Born on Jan. 2, 2023, Bhentley was the beloved son of Tailynne Fogg and Dalton Cross and the godson of Chase Philbrook.

Bhentley may have been born early, but he exceeded all expectations of the NICU and came home. Bhentley was a gentle soul with a goofy personality from the time he was born. He touched the hearts of many with his amazing smile. In the short time Bhentley was here with us, he changed the lives of many, including his parents. He had his older sister Ryder wrapped right around his little finger, and she would often fight with mom because she wanted to hold him or feed him.

