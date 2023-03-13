Obituaries

Beverly Merchant Sloatman

SOUTH PORTLAND — Beverly Merchant Sloatman, beloved wife, mother and inspired dancer, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at age 93 on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Gosnell House Hospice in Scarborough.

She was born in 1929 to Flora Gray Merchant and Albert W. Merchant, both fine artists, in Rockland, and lived her early years in South Thomaston. They moved to Rockland when her father died in 1936. Her mother later married Sidney L. Cullen, a beloved stepfather to Beverly.

