CUSHING — Betty Ann Tucker passed away on June 26, 2023. She was physically held by her family as she passed away peacefully. She had been very active and healthy through three years of cancer treatments, able to enjoy life, her family and her partner, even traveling to Europe with her daughter and grandson only months before she passed. There was a very sudden turn for the worse after which she entered hospice and died having experienced relatively little pain. We were very sad having such a short time with her knowing that the end was close, but very glad that she did not suffer for a long period.
Betty Ann was born on Oct. 24, 1947, in Bay City, Mich. and lived in both Rockport and Cushing since 1979. Betty Ann had been a dedicated student of Buddhism for more than 20 years, going to silent retreats at her favorite retreat center in Barre Insight Meditation Society and traveling to India with her daughter to Bodh Gaya to visit the site of the Buddha’s enlightenment. All of this helped her prepare for this moment and also made it much easier for her family to let her go as she had not been clinging to life but embracing its many facets, including death. She had been able to accept this outcome with incredible grace and it allowed her to fully enjoy the last part of her life.
She was also a classical guitarist and a mathematician who received her bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. and her master’s degree from NYU in mathematics in 1971. She managed the medical office of Dr. Robert Phelps (her ex-husband of 30 years) as well as Rockers Stoneworks.
She is survived by her three children, John, Michael and Danica Phelps; her grandchildren, Daniel Santiago Campos Phelps, Orion Akash Phelps, Shreevani and Avatar Phelps; her sister, Lois Diane Tucker-Wubbenhorst; and her very loving and dedicated partner, Stan Elliott.