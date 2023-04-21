Obituaries

ROCKPORT — Barbara F. Knowles, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born in Greenwich, Conn. on Jan. 10, 1931, she was the daughter of Harold Otis and Emily Frances Knowles. She grew up in the Greenwich, Conn. area, attending local schools until her graduation.

Tags

Recommended for you