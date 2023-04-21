ROCKPORT — Barbara F. Knowles, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport.
Born in Greenwich, Conn. on Jan. 10, 1931, she was the daughter of Harold Otis and Emily Frances Knowles. She grew up in the Greenwich, Conn. area, attending local schools until her graduation.
Barbara went on to marry the love of her life Granville Knowles and had five children. She worked for many years as a file clerk with General Re-Insurance in Greenwich. After Granville and Barbara retired in 1986, the couple decided to move to Maine, where they enjoyed life their life with one another until Granville passed away in 2018.
Barbara was predeceased by her son Rodney and daughter Marjorie; grandson Douglas; and her husband of 67 years, Granville. She is survived by their three children Deborah Vitiello and her husband Neil of Norwalk, Conn., Renée Capalbo and her husband Jack of Stamford, Conn. and David Knowles and his wife Laurie of Norwalk, Conn.; her sister Dorothy; her brother Charles and his wife Patricia; six grandchildren, Samantha Giordano of Middletown, Conn., Amanda Bria Karnsomtob of Cos Cob, Conn., Joseph Bria of Union, Maine, Carolyn Knowles and Thomas Knowles, both of Norwalk, Conn.; and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Bria of Cos Cob, Conn., Carlo and Imani Bria of Jacksonville, N.C. and Tyler Karnsomtob of Cos Cob, Conn.
Friends and family are invited to join Barbara’s family for a graveside committal service being held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Middle Patent Rural Cemetery in North Castle, New York. The Reverend Shannon White will officiate.
Those who wish to share a memory or condolence with the Knowles family may do so on their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, Maine.