ROCKLAND — On May 1, 2023, Barbara Hill, 76, left us peacefully at The Sussman House in Rockport, after a long, brave battle with cancer.

Barbara loved children. In addition to raising three daughters and a stepson, as well as actively participating in the lives of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, she dedicated her career to the education and well-being of children. She was kind, caring, and had an unmatched, sassy sense of humor that will be sorely missed.

