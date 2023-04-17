LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Austin Podziewski, 37, died April 11, 2023. He attended schools in New Hampshire and in Maine, graduating from Londonderry High, and proudly served five years in the US Navy.
He could recite lines from any movie, he could guide planes to land on aircraft carriers, he could rule the stern of a lobster boat. But his talents didn’t stop there. Austin could make us roll on the floor by singing karaoke and doing impersonations — a ringer every time! He lit up any room and would give the shirt off his back… except when it came to a game of cribbage. Austin was passionate about music, cooking and being the life of the party. He never missed wishing his loved ones a happy birthday, or calling on a holiday if he couldn’t be there. He was an avid New England sports fan and loved his years in athletics. Fiercely competitive, but forever sensitive, Austin didn’t live for things, he lived for experiences, and fit a lot into his 37 years, the good, the bad and the ugly.
Austin will be forever loved and missed by his abundance of family and friends. He is survived by his mother Lori Ann Tinker; his parents Chip and Donna Podziewski; his siblings Jasmine (Kris) Gosselin, Gerry McGee, Greta (Jeff) Campbell, Robbie Faria and Barbara Faria (Chris Evans); his nieces and nephews Colin, Olivia, Mia, Brady, Madison, Gabby, Talon, Koltyn and Charlie; his grandparents; and so many special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m. at 11 Dan Hill Road Londonderry, N.H.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Green Mountain Treatment Center, 244 High Watch Road, Effingham, NH 03882
“Wishing you fair winds and calm seas, we have the watch.”