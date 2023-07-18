Obituaries

CAMDEN — Surrounded by his family, our beloved husband and father Arthur Clayton Lufkin passed away on May 20 after a short illness. Arthur, “Art,” was the son of the late Henry Clair Lufkin and Rita Julia (Ross) Lufkin. Art was born May 13, 1928, in Phillips, and attended schools there, graduating from Phillips High School.

Art served in the Marines at the end of World War II, deployed to China. After returning from service, he attended De Forest's Training in Chicago. He and his small family then moved back to Maine, settling in Camden, where he purchased Camden Electronics. In the 60-plus years of living in Camden, Art spent 30 as a volunteer Little League Baseball coach until he retired from coaching in 1992. He was active in the early days of community theatre with his wife and children. He loved being a vital part of the Camden community.

