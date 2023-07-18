CAMDEN — Surrounded by his family, our beloved husband and father Arthur Clayton Lufkin passed away on May 20 after a short illness. Arthur, “Art,” was the son of the late Henry Clair Lufkin and Rita Julia (Ross) Lufkin. Art was born May 13, 1928, in Phillips, and attended schools there, graduating from Phillips High School.
Art served in the Marines at the end of World War II, deployed to China. After returning from service, he attended De Forest's Training in Chicago. He and his small family then moved back to Maine, settling in Camden, where he purchased Camden Electronics. In the 60-plus years of living in Camden, Art spent 30 as a volunteer Little League Baseball coach until he retired from coaching in 1992. He was active in the early days of community theatre with his wife and children. He loved being a vital part of the Camden community.
Art is survived by his wife of 74 years, Marjorie E. (Gould) Lufkin; his four children, Stephanie, Suzanne, Kim and his wife Mary Beth and Elissa; his grandchildren, James (Maria) Gross, David (Jenna) Gross, Nicholas (Rita) Weiss, Spencer (Kristine) Weiss, Lincoln Weiss, Andrew Lufkin, Aislinn Forbes, Duncan Forbes and Josie Forbes; and two great-grandaughters, Nora Weiss and Deihunna Gross.
Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepard Food Bank in his honor will be appreciated, at Good Shepard Food Bank 3121 Hotel Road, P.O. Box 1807 Auburn, ME 04211 or online at gsfb.org. Memories, stories, and condolences may be posted to his keep sake book at Direct Cremation of Maine directcremationofmaine.com.