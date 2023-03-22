Obituaries

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Arline Johnson passed away peacefully, March 12, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mich.

Arline was born in Van Buren on January 21, 1931, raised in Lewiston, and started her family with Phillip Foster in Augusta. The family moved to Kalamazoo in the 1970s. In addition to raising her three children, Karen Knuth (Mike) of St. Joseph, Mich., Matthew Foster (Teri) of Stuarts Draft, Va. and Stephen Foster (Debi), Walpole, Mass., Arline began her volunteering “career” for the Borgess Hospital Service League, eventually becoming president.

