Obituaries

ROCKLAND — Arlene M. (Bartlett) Wakeman, 98, wife of the late Rev. Walter B. Wakeman, entered her heavenly home March 14, 2023.

Born in Augusta, Nov. 22, 1924, she was the daughter of Perley N. and Florence E. (Babbidge) Bartlett. She was raised in Rockland with her sisters Barbara and Marion, and brother Perley.

Tags

Recommended for you