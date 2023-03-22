ROCKLAND — Arlene M. (Bartlett) Wakeman, 98, wife of the late Rev. Walter B. Wakeman, entered her heavenly home March 14, 2023.
Born in Augusta, Nov. 22, 1924, she was the daughter of Perley N. and Florence E. (Babbidge) Bartlett. She was raised in Rockland with her sisters Barbara and Marion, and brother Perley.
After graduating high school, she attended Gordon College in Boston, where she met her future husband. After they both graduated, they were married in July 1948 in Rockland.
During nearly 65 years of marriage, they lived primarily in Maine and Massachusetts.
Her main focus was caring for her family and raising their three children, Barbara, Andrew, and Beth. This often included tent camping for weeks in the summer and traveling throughout the United States.
She enjoyed many kinds of crafts, in particular knitting and sewing. She also loved gardening and cooking. Her biscuits and pies are family legends, while Thanksgiving feasts at her house will never be matched.
Upon Walter's retirement, they lived in Rockland while continuing to occasionally serve churches throughout New England. They became active members of Littlefield Memorial Baptist Church, which was the church she had attended as a young person.
Other than her parents and husband, Arlene was predeceased by two sisters, Barbara (Bartlett) Conant and Marion (Bartlett) Patterson; a brother, Perley A. Bartlett; and a daughter Barbara (Wakeman) Studebaker. She is survived by her son Andrew Wakeman and wife Michelle; her daughter Beth (Wakeman) St. Cyr and husband Philip; her son-in-law William Studebaker; her grandchildren Nathaniel Wakeman and wife Mattie, Jesse Wakeman and husband David, Emily Wakeman, Jeremy St. Cyr, Benjamin St. Cyr and husband Jason, Robert Studebaker and wife Fiona, Rachel Studebaker, Sara Dashner and husband Tyler; and her great-grandchildren Eli St. Cyr, Brylee, Brayden, and Bryce St. Cyr, Camille Wakeman, Allison and Anthony Fasso, Naomi, Johanna and Robert (Jr.) Studebaker.
An hour of visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., with a service to follow beginning at 2 p.m., at Burpee, Carpenter, & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. The Rev. Dr. Linwood Welch will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at West Washington, Route 206, Washington.
To share a memory or story with Arlene’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com.