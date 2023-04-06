NORTH HAVEN — Ann Grant Waterman, 88, passed from this earth on March 29, 2023, at Harbor Hill Nursing Care Center in Belfast after a period of declining health. Ann was born May 9, 1934, in Rockland, the daughter of Hubert and Gertrude Grant of North Haven, where she was raised and lived her entire life.
The current wife of James S. Brown of North Haven, she was the widow of John F. Waterman, to whom she was married for over 41 years and raised five children.
As her family got older, Ann began to work outside the home helping to clean, open and close summer cottages and estates in the spring and fall, in addition to providing house cleaning and private waitressing services throughout the summers. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan, known for staying up "too late" just to finish watching a game. In previous years she would get together for Scrabble games with a couple of dear friends during the winter months and for many years was an ardent crossword puzzler.
She was either known as Mammie, Grammie or Nammie by 13 grandchildren who were often being cared for, or just popping in and out for visits, cocoa or a snack, and "Great" by 15 great-grandchildren. She also had 13 step grandchildren and 8 step great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, four sisters and a brother. She was the last of the Grant girls, all well-known on the island.
In addition to her husband, Ann leaves behind her children Doris (Frank) Demmons, of Vinalhaven, Paul (Bonnie) Waterman, of North Haven, Debra (Keith) Morgan, of Berea, Ky. and David (Carol) Waterman and John R. Waterman, all of North Haven; stepchildren Donna (Michael) Jacques of Sanford, Jay (Cindy) Brown of South Berwick, Owen Brown of Hiram, Gail Durgin of Hollis Center, David Brown of Limington and Donald (Tammy) Brown of North Haven.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Fuller Cemetery, North Haven. Rev. David Macy will officiate. To share a memory or story with Ann’s family, please visit their online Book of Memories at bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland. Those who wish may make memorial donations to North Haven Emergency Medical Services, P.O. Box 400, North Haven, ME 04853.