Obituaries

NORTH HAVEN — Ann Grant Waterman, 88, passed from this earth on March 29, 2023, at Harbor Hill Nursing Care Center in Belfast after a period of declining health. Ann was born May 9, 1934, in Rockland, the daughter of Hubert and Gertrude Grant of North Haven, where she was raised and lived her entire life.

The current wife of James S. Brown of North Haven, she was the widow of John F. Waterman, to whom she was married for over 41 years and raised five children.

Tags

