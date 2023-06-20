CAMDEN — Ann Stuart Montgomery, 94, passed away on June 5, 2023. at Quarry Hill in Camden. Ann was born in Hingham, Mass. on Feb. 5, 1929, the daughter of Wallace E. and Pauline (Stone) Stuart. Ann was raised on Crow Point in Hingham, sailing the south shores of Boston and was S/B commadore of the Hingham Yacht Club. She graduated from Hingham High School and was president of her senior class.
Ann went to Boston to attend the Chandler School for Discriminating Women. She soon realized it was time to spread her wings and start living life. She never looked back. Ann and a dear friend, Amy, headed west to San Francisco, Calif. This proved to be the best decision she ever made, as she soon met the love of her life, David H. Montgomery, from Camden. Six months later, they were married on Oct. 10, 1953, in Grace Cathedral Chapel in San Francisco. Soon after the wedding, Dave’s father died. Dave and Ann packed up and headed home to Camden, where they ran the family insurance and real estate business. They moved into the 200-year-old family homestead as the fourth generation to raise their three daughters, Sara, Lee and Holly.
Ann had a passion for life and everything dear to her. Her list of passions included skiing with her family at Sugarloaf and the Camden Snow Bowl, hiking the Alps with “The Hiking Group,” travelling to Europe, Burma, Vietnam and the Panama Canal.
Ann was active in the Penobscot Pony Club, Bay Chamber Concerts, the Monday Club papers, board member for Life Flight; Camden Garden Club, William A. Farnsworth Art Museum, and the Owls Head Transportation Museum. In addition, she was very interested in the town of Camden and its history.
She was predeceased by her husband, David H. Montgomery; her oldest daughter, Sara K. Montgomery; brother, Bud Stuart; son-in-law, James M. Rutland; and brother-in-law, Philip H. Montgomery. She is survived by her middle daughter, Lee S. Montgomery and her husband John Grose; her youngest daughter, Holly M. Rutland; granddaughter, Eve Greene Marden and her fiancé, Wade Smith; sisters-in-law, Carol P. Stuart, Alison Montgomery; her AFS daughter from Turkey, Muyesser Seley; and her dear friend and caregiver, Kalla Buchholz.
A Memorial Celebration will be held from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Camden Yacht Club. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain St., Camden.