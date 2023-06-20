Obituaries

CAMDEN — Ann Stuart Montgomery, 94, passed away on June 5, 2023. at Quarry Hill in Camden. Ann was born in Hingham, Mass. on Feb. 5, 1929, the daughter of Wallace E. and Pauline (Stone) Stuart. Ann was raised on Crow Point in Hingham, sailing the south shores of Boston and was S/B commadore of the Hingham Yacht Club. She graduated from Hingham High School and was president of her senior class.

Ann went to Boston to attend the Chandler School for Discriminating Women. She soon realized it was time to spread her wings and start living life. She never looked back. Ann and a dear friend, Amy, headed west to San Francisco, Calif. This proved to be the best decision she ever made, as she soon met the love of her life, David H. Montgomery, from Camden. Six months later, they were married on Oct. 10, 1953, in Grace Cathedral Chapel in San Francisco. Soon after the wedding, Dave’s father died. Dave and Ann packed up and headed home to Camden, where they ran the family insurance and real estate business. They moved into the 200-year-old family homestead as the fourth generation to raise their three daughters, Sara, Lee and Holly.

